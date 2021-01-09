Amitabh Bachchan clocks 45M followers on Twitter, is currently the second most-followed Indian profile

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday clocked 45 million followers on Twitter.

The 78-year-old star is one of the most active Bollywood personalities on Twitter. He is also present on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, among others and has a personal blog on Tumblr.

Taking to Twitter, the actor thanked one of his fans, who posted an old black-and-white picture of a young Bachchan, seeking blessings from his late father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

On the photo, the fan wrote, "45 million started with the blessings of Pujya Maa and Pujya Babuji." Recalling the moment, Bachchan said, "The picture says a lot more.. It's the moment I came home surviving death after the 'Coolie' accident... It's the first time ever I saw my father breaking down! A concerned little Abhishek looks on!"