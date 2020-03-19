Amitabh Bachchan clarifies 'home quarantined' stamped hand not his

Mumbai: The photograph of a hand stamped 'Home Quarantined', which Amitabh Bachchan had tweeted, is not his hand, the actor has now clarified.

Big B had tweeted the photo early on Wednesday and captioned it: "Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe , be cautious , remain isolated if detected ."

Fans immediately speculated it to be his own hand. Media reports also claimed the same.

The veteran actor took to his blog to clear the confusion about the photo and stated that the hand in the photograph is not his.

He wrote in his blog: "So the 'hand' of indelible ink, that found its way on my social media became Breaking news on the Tv channels the entire day .. and concerned friends called in to give me courage and hope and determined to send me the good health bulletins each hour."