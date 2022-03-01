Amitabh Bachchan clarifies his 'heart pumping' tweet wasn't a health scare but something else

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is an avid social media user, regularly keeps his followers updated about his work and personal life.

Recently, he tweeted about 'heart pumping,' and had left his fans concerned about his health. Moments after he had shared the tweet, worried fans flooded the comments section to ask him about it.

On Monday, the megastar finally cleared the air around his cryptic tweet. Taking to his blog, Big B explained that he was worried about the Chelsea in Finals and was also concerned about the Ukraine-Russian crisis.

"So last night Tweet .. was concern and heart throbbing for the concern of our team Chelsea in the Finals and the R/U situation."

ALSO READ Amitabh Bachchan quotes his upcoming film 'Uunchai' in latest Instagram post

He also expressed concern over how things can be interpreted differently. "Words written spoken or expressed have developed into a language never seen before .. the paucity of expressive communication in times of its rapid individual presence in the lives of 7 billion , has made it inevitable .. so when the express occurs, it has the capability to be interpreted in various ways that do not necessarily convey the meaning of the way they were expressed .. and so the blockchain that follows thereafter leads on to circumstances , much like Chinese whispers, into an unprecedented dialogue that, in all fairness never did occur or happen."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B will be seen in 'Jhund', which will release in cinemas on March 4. He will also be seen in 'Uunchai', which also stars Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta in the lead roles.

The megastar also has fantasy-adventure 'Brahmastra', Ajay Devgn's 'Runway 34', Vikas Bahl's 'Good Bye', Nag Ashwin's 'Project K' and Hindi remake of 'The Intern' with Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 12:11 PM IST