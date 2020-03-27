Amitabh Bachchan claims COVID-19 spreads through flies, health ministry disagrees

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeted a video where he talks of Chinese experts discovering that that the common housefly, which sits on excreta, can transmit the coronavirus. However, the health ministry disagrees.

The video was retweeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reports hindustantimes.com.

"Chinese experts have discovered that the coronavirus can survive in human excreta for weeks. Even if the patients recovers fully, the virus can survive in his excreta for a few weeks.

If a fly were to sit on such a person's excreta, and then sit on fruits, vegetables or other food items, the disease can spread further," says Bachchan in Hindi, in the video posted on Wednesday, where he calls for a Jan Andolan in the lines of Swachch Bharat Andolan under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the polio eradication movement, to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Lav Aggarwal, ministry of health and family welfare's joint secretary Lav Aggrawal, dismissed the idea at a press conference on Thursday, reports republicworld.com.