Amitabh Bachchan cancels Jalsa meet due to coronavirus scare, urges fans to not assemble near Mumbai residence

Big B, who is also quite active on his blog wrote, "Philosophers , purists , optimists , meditative geniuses , creators, musicians , educator of life lessons.. all spoke of eOne World' in multiple discourses over multiple years .. failed they did.. it took 19 , CoVid 19, to bring them together on one platform .. BRAVO !"

He also shared how he is taking prevention against the rapidly spreading pandemic and has also advised his staff to remain cleansed. "Soap washed the hands.. soap washed the face.. swiped the keys clean.. advised the staff repeatedly to remain cleansed.. stopped the Western hand shake greeting.. kept a slight distance with all.. mobile included.. turn every page every platform and hear just one word.. CoroNa 19," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Bollywood box office has been badly affected in the current scenario. While upcoming releases have been indefinitely postponed with most cinema halls being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the business of Tiger Shroff's "Baaghi 3" and Irrfan's "Angrezi Medium" is facing a tough challenge.