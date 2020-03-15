Amitabh Bachchan cancels Jalsa meet due to coronavirus scare, urges fans to not assemble near Mumbai residence

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who earlier shared a poem to raise awareness around the novel coronavirus, has now cancelled his Sunday special meet with fans outside his Mumbai residence Jalsa.
He wrote, "T 3470 - To all Ef and well wishers an earnest request !PLEASE DO NOT COME TO JALSA GATE TODAY .. SUNDAY MEET am not going to come ! Take PRECAUTIONS .. be safe Sunday का दर्शन Jalsa पे cancel है , कृपया कोई वहाँ जमा ना हों आज श्याम को । सुरक्षित रहें"
Earlier, the actor posted a video to share his views on coronavirus, with a dash of poetry. The video starts with Big B addressing the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak. He then recites a poem he penned. The gist of the poem pertains to the precautionary measures that people should take in the wake of the outbreak. In the video, Big B is seen giving basic advice on prevention, including washing hands and staying safe.
Big B, who is also quite active on his blog wrote, "Philosophers , purists , optimists , meditative geniuses , creators, musicians , educator of life lessons.. all spoke of eOne World' in multiple discourses over multiple years .. failed they did.. it took 19 , CoVid 19, to bring them together on one platform .. BRAVO !"
He also shared how he is taking prevention against the rapidly spreading pandemic and has also advised his staff to remain cleansed. "Soap washed the hands.. soap washed the face.. swiped the keys clean.. advised the staff repeatedly to remain cleansed.. stopped the Western hand shake greeting.. kept a slight distance with all.. mobile included.. turn every page every platform and hear just one word.. CoroNa 19," he wrote.
Meanwhile, Bollywood box office has been badly affected in the current scenario. While upcoming releases have been indefinitely postponed with most cinema halls being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the business of Tiger Shroff's "Baaghi 3" and Irrfan's "Angrezi Medium" is facing a tough challenge.
