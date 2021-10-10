Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: Unseen throwback pictures of the star

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is an inspiration to many aspiring and existing actors. He is known as the 'angry young man' and 'Shahensha of Bollywood'

Amitabh Bachchan has ruled the Industry for decades. He still manages to give tough competition to the younger generation as he continues to entertain his fans.

The legendary actor is celebrating his 79th Birthday on Monday, October 11. On his 79th birthday, here are some unseen pictures of the mega star:

In this photo, Amitabh looks unrecognizable. This picture is from his look test for 'Reshma and Shera', in 1969.

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Clearly his fashion sense was commendable even in his early days. He is sporting those flared sleeves so confidently.

Loading View on Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan tied the knot with actress Jaya Bhaduri on June 3, 1973. These are from their wedding ceremony. The couple is a motivation to many young couple in the industry for having such a long lasting married life.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Amitabh shared this throwback picture on social media and left everyone in splits.

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

A rare and unseen picture of the Bachchan family celebrating Holi.

Loading View on Instagram

This picture shows Amitabh rehearsing his first song as a singer for the film 'Mr. Natwarlal'. You can also spot a young Hrithik Roshan sitting on a chair.

Loading View on Instagram

This beautiful collage of the father- son duo is so adorable.

Loading View on Instagram

Amitabh attended the premier of 'Sholay' with his parents.

Loading View on Instagram

He shared this picture with the caption: "Father." One can sense the beauty and bond of their relationship in the photo. He was very close to his father and this picture displays his love for him.

Loading View on Instagram

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 06:59 PM IST