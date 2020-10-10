Amitabh Bachchan birthday special: These lesser known facts about the megastar will leave you flabbergasted

Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 78th birthday on Sunday, October 11. The celebrity, who is usually greeted by thousands of his fans outside his residence, will have apparently have a low-key birthday with his family, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. On the star's birthday, here are some fun astonishing lesser known facts about him that you perhaps didn't know.
Born in Prayagraj, the actor is married to Jaya Bhaduri and is a proud parent to actor Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta. His mother, Teji Bachchan, was a social activist while his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a poet.
The living legend of the Indian cinema first gained popularity in early 1970s for his films ‘Zanjeer’ and ‘Deewaar’ and became India’s first ‘angry young man.’
The ‘Coolie’ star has won numerous accolades in his career, including four National Film Awards as Best Actor and many awards at international film festivals and award ceremonies.
He has won 15 Filmfare Awards and is the most nominated performer in any major acting category at Filmfare, with 41 nominations overall.
The Government of India has honoured Amitabh Bachchan with the Padma Shri in 1984, the Padma Bhushan in 2001 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015 for his contributions to the Indian cinema.
The story behind Jaya Bhaduri and Amitabh Bachchan's wedding
Amitabh had narrated his marriage story with wife-actor Jaya Bachchan on on 47th wedding anniversary. They tied the knot on June 3, 1973 after the release of 'Zanjeer', which had Jaya Bachchan as the female lead.
"Had decided if Zanjeer would succeed, we would along with a few friends go to London for the first time .. My Father asked who you going with? When I told him who, he said you must marry her before you go .. else you don't go... So .. I obeyed," Big B had shared on Twitter.
Amitabh Bachchan's lavish Juhu residence 'Jalsa' was gifted to him my Ramesh Sippy after the success of 1982 film 'Satte Pe Satte'. It is reportedly worth Rs 160 crore.
The 'Gulaabo Sitaabo' actor's father, Harivamhrai Bachchan believed that Amitabh was the reincarnation of his grandfather
In one of his blogposts, Amitabh Bachchan had shared, "About this time of the night, 74 years ago, my Father had a dream, where his Father appeared and told him to get up, for he was about to have a son. My Father got up with a start and discovered my Mother, pregnant with me, but not due for many more days, missing from the bed. She had gone to the wash room and had almost collapsed there with the final pains of delivery. Some hours later she gave birth to a boy. That boy was me! My Father for some reason always believed that I was the incarnation of his Father, after this incident. I do not know if I have been true to the incarnate presence of my Grandfather, but it has never been short of effort. The blessings of the Almighty and the affection and prayers of elders, has, through good fortune, remained with me throughout, and I am indebted to them, and all those, that have since, given me the love and regard of a magnitude that is immeasurable!"
Amitabh Bachchan suffers from asthma and keeps an asthalin pump/inhaler in his pocket 'at all times'. The actor once had an attack on the sets of 'Do Aur Do Paanch' and it was Shashi Kapoor who rushed towards his co-star and saved him.
The superstar's first salary was Rs 500 and the first car he bought was a second-hand Fiat, which he bought while reportedly working as an executive of a shipping firm in Kolkata.
Before his acting debut, Amitabh Bachchan wanted to be an engineer and was also keen on joining the Indian Air Force.
Amitabh Bachchan's bagged his first National Award for his debut film
Bachchan made his big-screen debut with 'Saat Hindustani' in 1968 and won a National Award in most promising newcomer category.
Amitabh's most popular on-screen name is Vijay. He has played over 20 characters with the same name.
Amitabh Bachchan had requested UP government to donate his pension to charity
In 2105, after UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had announced Rs 50,000 monthly pension to the Yash Bharti awardee of the state, Big B and his family had said, "Whereas I respect the UP Govt's honour of the Yash Bharati Award to members of my family, and their decision as per reports in the press, for providing pension of Rs 50,000 per month to each recipient, I am requesting the UP Govt, with all humility, to redirect the entire amount designated for my family towards any noble charitable scheme or cause that benefits the poor and the needy."
Amitabh spent nights on a bench at Mumbai's Marine Drive
After leaving his job in Kolkata, Amitabh Bachchan arrived in the city of dreams to pursue an acting career.
In an interview, he was quoted saying, "I had left all that because I had a desire to work in the movies. I didn't have a place to stay. You know there is a limited amount of time you can spend with friends because you're barging into their house. So I spent a couple of days on Marine Drive benches with some of the largest rats I have seen in my life."
"The whole intention was to act. They were rough times, but I had landed up, as I said, with my driver's license and said that if I didn't make it as an actor, I would ply taxis," he said.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)