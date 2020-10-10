Amitabh Bachchan birthday special: These lesser known facts about the megastar will leave you flabbergasted

Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 78th birthday on Sunday, October 11. The celebrity, who is usually greeted by thousands of his fans outside his residence, will have apparently have a low-key birthday with his family, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. On the star's birthday, here are some fun astonishing lesser known facts about him that you perhaps didn't know.

Born in Prayagraj, the actor is married to Jaya Bhaduri and is a proud parent to actor Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta. His mother, Teji Bachchan, was a social activist while his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a poet.

The living legend of the Indian cinema first gained popularity in early 1970s for his films ‘Zanjeer’ and ‘Deewaar’ and became India’s first ‘angry young man.’

The ‘Coolie’ star has won numerous accolades in his career, including four National Film Awards as Best Actor and many awards at international film festivals and award ceremonies.

He has won 15 Filmfare Awards and is the most nominated performer in any major acting category at Filmfare, with 41 nominations overall.

The Government of India has honoured Amitabh Bachchan with the Padma Shri in 1984, the Padma Bhushan in 2001 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015 for his contributions to the Indian cinema.