Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: A look at his love story with wife Jaya

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 79th Birthday on Monday, October 11. Here's all you need to know about his love story with wife Jaya.

Amitabh Bachchan must have been the 'Shahensha of Bollywood' but not at the time when he met actress Jaya Bhaduri. She was already a successful actress and Amitabh had just started his career when they met.

Amitabh met Jaya on the sets of 'Guddi' for the first time. There was an immediate spark between them and they eventually fell in love. Amitabh was still trying to establish his career.

He soon signed the film 'Zanjeer', opposite Jaya. Many believe that it was Jaya who recommended him for the film. The film released on May 11, 1973. It became a huge success and Amitabh was embraced as an 'angry young man'.

The couple had decided to visit London together for the first time after the film's success. And Amitabh went to his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan to inform him about their London visit.

He recently shared on social media: ''Had decided if Zanjeer would succeed, we would along with a few friends go to London for the first time .. My Father asked who you going with ?

When I told him who , he said you must marry her before you go .. else you don’t go .. So .. I obeyed .. !''

Amitabh and Jaya had no intentions of tying the knot at that point. They decided to do it when his father commanded him to do so.

The couple tied the knot on June 3, 1973, and Jaya Bhaduri became the Bachchan bahu. It's been 48 years since and the couple still continues to share a happy married life and giving some major couple goals.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 07:27 PM IST