Amitabh Bachchan begins shooting for KBC amidst 'a sea of blue PPE'

Weeks after recovering from COVID-19, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday began shooting for his much-loved television quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati,' as he shared pictures from the set.

Bachchan who is shooting for the 12th season of the famous show took to Instagram during the wee hours on Monday and shared a collage of his pictures along with one from the show's set.

The pictures feature the production unit of the show clad in blue coloured PPE kits.

"It's back to work .. in a sea of blue PPE .. KBC 12 .. started 2000 .. today year 2020 .. 20 years ! Amaze .. that's a lifetime," Bachchan wrote in the caption of the post.