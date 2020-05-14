Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann confirm 'Gulabo Sitabo' will release on OTT

Mumbai: After much speculation, film director Shoojit Sircar along with with actors Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana have confirmed that their upcoming film, "Gulabo Sitabo", will directly release on an OTT streaming platform instead of going to the big screen first.

The quirky dramedy has been written by Juhi Chaturvedi of "Piku" fame. It will release on Amazon Prime Video on June 12.

"'Gulabo Sitabo' is a slice of life, dramedy that is a must watch for families at home," said Big B.

Talking about his experience of working on the film, he added: "I was excited about my role since the time Shoojit showed me the character's look. It took me almost three hours each day to get into character with its different look.

I had a wonderful time working with my very talented co-star Ayushmann Khurrana. Even though we are constantly bantering in the film, it has been a pleasure working with him for the first time.