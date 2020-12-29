Amitabh Bachchan apologises to fan for sharing her poem sans credit on Twitter

Amitabh Bachchan ruled the virtual world of Twitter in 2020 among Bollywood topics. Not to mention, with 44.9 million followers, Big B is the second most-followed person on Twitter, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The senior Bachchan who is an avid Twitter user, given the dedicated numbering (which gets goofed up from time to time), recently shared a poem on the microblogging site.

However, a fan pointed out that the lines belonged to her and was not credited for the same. “Sir, I am fortunate to have my lines on your wall. My happiness and pride would have been doubled if my name was on your wall.”

Bachchan posted a fresh tweet and replied, “This tweet credit should go to @TishaAgarwal, I was not aware of its origin ... someone sent it to me, I thought it to be good and posted ... apologies.”