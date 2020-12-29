Amitabh Bachchan apologises to fan for sharing her poem sans credit on Twitter

Amitabh Bachchan ruled the virtual world of Twitter in 2020 among Bollywood topics. Not to mention, with 44.9 million followers, Big B is the second most-followed person on Twitter, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The senior Bachchan who is an avid Twitter user, given the dedicated numbering (which gets goofed up from time to time), recently shared a poem on the microblogging site.
However, a fan pointed out that the lines belonged to her and was not credited for the same. “Sir, I am fortunate to have my lines on your wall. My happiness and pride would have been doubled if my name was on your wall.”
Bachchan posted a fresh tweet and replied, “This tweet credit should go to @TishaAgarwal, I was not aware of its origin ... someone sent it to me, I thought it to be good and posted ... apologies.”
According to #ThisHappened2020 Twitter report, Amitabh Bachchan among other celebs had the top entertainment tweets of 2020 in India.
In July, Big B took to Twitter to share that he has contracted the novel coronavirus, and that has become the most liked and quoted tweet of the year.
Meanwhile, the actor has a busy year ahead, with a big line-up of films coming up. He will be seen with Emraan Hashmi in "Chehre", and also in Nagraj Manjule's "Jhund".
In Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra" he shares screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.
Big B's upcoming roster also has "Mayday", co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, and directed by Devgn.
His other forthcoming release is an untitled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.