Amitabh Bachchan apologises for making an error while numbering his tweets

Bollywood’s legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, who ranks as one of the avid Twitter users in India, apologised for his glaring error on the microblogging site that occurred last year in October.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Big B responded to a follower who pointed out that the actor made a mistake while numbering his tweets. Apparently there was a lapse of 200 tweets. The user wrote, "With due respect it happens earlier, there is laps 200 numbering from 3315 very next tweet no was 3516 (Actual it was mismatched there on) @SrBachchan ji"

Bachchan retweeted by asking his followers to help him. He wrote, “".. sorry about this .. now how to correct it ,so if you can tell me where the error was and what should be the correct number now .. I shall announce and change .. thank you ..so it was wrong by 200 on 3516 .. it should have been 3316 .. right ? .. so what should correct no., be"