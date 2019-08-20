Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and other celebs mourn demise of Khayyam

Anupam tweeted the message alongside a monochrome picture of the veteran singer where he can be seen with a harmonium.

The Padma Bhushan awardee was admitted at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sujay Hospital in Juhu where he was in critical condition after being admitted with age-related illness, informed Pritam Sharma, spokesperson for Khayyamji's Trust.

He began his career at the age of 17 and composed music for famous films like 'Kabhie Kabhie' and 'Umrao Jaan.' He has also bestowed with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2007. He won National Award, and also a Filmfare Award, besides a few other tributes for composing music for the movie which stars Rekha, Raj Babbar, and Naseeruddin Shah.

"RIP. Khayyam sahib," tweeted Rishi Kapoor while paying homage to the veteran composer.

"Khayyam sir, your immense contribution in the world of music will be always remembered," tweeted ace filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar while remembering his contribution made to the music fraternity.

Apart from Madhur another filmmaker Karan Johar also wrote, "RIP Khayyamsaab!!! Your music lives on......"