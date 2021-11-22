Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar congratulate Ajay Devgn on completing 30 years in Bollywood

Thirty years ago, a lean bloke said the line, "Agar tere paas jaagir hai, toh mere paas jigar hai" (You may have a fief, but I have a heart), and these words in 'Phool Aur Kaante' set Ajay Devgn on the path to eventual stardom.

On November 22, Devgn completed 30 years in cinema, having delivered top notch performances in films such as 'Zakhm', 'Ishq', 'Diljale', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh', 'Yuva', 'Omkara', 'Singham', and several others.

To mark the occasion superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar penned down special posts for Ajay on Twitter.

Big B wrote, “#AjayDevgn, completes 30 years in the Film Industry, on 22nd Nov, when his film 'Phool aur Kante' released. Soft spoken, non-interfering, yet filled with passion. My congratulations Ajay, may you continue for another 70.”

Meanwhile, Akshay tweeted, “Mujhe yaad hai when as newbies, main aur tu saath saath Juhu beach pe martial arts practice karte the when your dad used to train us. Kya din the yaar @ajaydevgn, and just like that it’s been 30 years to #PhoolAurKaante. Time flies, friendship stays!”

Ajay's debut film 'Phool Aur Kaante' will be broadcast on November 22 to celebrate his 30 years in showbiz. Not only did the film introduce Devgn to the industry, his entry on two bikes became an instant sensation.

Reminiscing about his debut, the actor told IANS: "Celebrating 30 years of 'Phool aur Kaante' is special. This film marked my debut in the Indian movie industry. I did not ever think that a stunt scene -- the one that had me entering astride two motorcycles -- would become such a defining moment in my career. I still remember the thrill I felt when I performed that split on those moving bikes."

It was also special because Bollywood's action master, Veeru Devgan, the actor's father, directed that shot and he did not use stunt doubles.

Talking about his journey, Devgn said: "Since then, Hindi cinema has widened its horizons and I am fortunate to be a part of this ever-evolving industry. It feels surreal and emotional to revisit 'Phool Aur Kaante' at the 30-year mark of my career."

Directed by Veeru Devgan, 'Phool Aur Kaante' tells the story of the son of a criminal don who establishes a happy family life away from the world of crime. He lives a picture-perfect life until the past finally catches up with him.

The film will be aired on Zee Bollywood on Monday, November 22, at 5.45 p.m.

