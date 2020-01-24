Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan shoot with south superstars for upcoming project

New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday revealed new pictures from his upcoming project in which he was seen posing with his wife and senior actor Jaya Bachchan and three superstars from southern India.

The actor took to Twitter on Friday to share the picture with Telugu star Akkineni Nagarjuna, Tamil star Prabhu and Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar besides Jaya.

Expressing his happiness over sharing screen space with the three stars, Bachchan wrote, "Historic moment for Jaya and me .. 3 superstar sons of 3 Iconic Legends of Indian Film Industry , work together with us .. what honour ..Nagarjun - son Akkineni Nageshwara Rao, Telugu, Shivraj Kumar - son Dr Raaj Kumar, Kannada, Prabhu - son Shivaji Ganesan, Tamil."