Amitabh, Abhishek, Navya Naveli share heartfelt birthday wishes for Shweta Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday shared a then and now picture to wish his daughter and author Shweta Bachchan Nanda on her 47th birthday.
The 'Don' actor took to Instagram and shared an adorable collage of pictures featuring a childhood throwback photo with his daughter and a recent monochromatic picture.
The throwback snap (then in the childhood days of Shweta) sees Big B with the author as she sits on her father's lap and is all smiles. The picture features her donning a bandhani print dupatta and a cute little red dot on her forehead.
The second photo (a now picture) shows a monochromatic portrait of Senior Bachchan and Nanda as the duo pose for the lens. The photo also has a message that reads, " Happy birthday Shweta."
Penning a lovely note, the 'Piku' actor noted in the caption to the post, "Daughters are the best" and tagged two red roses and two heart emoticons with it.
Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan shared a childhood picture featuring Big B and Shweta. He captioned it as “Happy birthday to the big sis. Love you.”
Shweta’s daughter Navya Naveli Nanda also took to Instagram and posted a family portrait with brother Agastya and dad Nikhil.
She wrote, “happy birthday mom & dad nothing better than you.” (Nikhil Nanda was born a day after Shweta on March 18 in the same year)
After staying away from the limelight for years, Shweta returned to India and started working as a journalist with CNN-IBN. She started her career as a model back in 2006 with the magazine L' Officiel India.
She made her acting debut with father Amitabh Bachchan for a Kalyan Jewelers advertisement in 2018.
