Amitabh, Abhishek, Navya Naveli share heartfelt birthday wishes for Shweta Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday shared a then and now picture to wish his daughter and author Shweta Bachchan Nanda on her 47th birthday.

The 'Don' actor took to Instagram and shared an adorable collage of pictures featuring a childhood throwback photo with his daughter and a recent monochromatic picture.

The throwback snap (then in the childhood days of Shweta) sees Big B with the author as she sits on her father's lap and is all smiles. The picture features her donning a bandhani print dupatta and a cute little red dot on her forehead.

The second photo (a now picture) shows a monochromatic portrait of Senior Bachchan and Nanda as the duo pose for the lens. The photo also has a message that reads, " Happy birthday Shweta."