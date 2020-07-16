Amit Sadh was 'banned' from Television for being outspoken

'Breathe Into The Shadows' actor Amit Sadh made his acting debut with popular teen series 'Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr' and then transitioned into films. Amit, in a recent interview, spoke about why he moved to films and revealed that he was 'banned' from TV for his outspoken nature.
In an interview with BollywoodHungama he said, "I did not leave television to go to the movies. In television, they banned me. They called each other and said, ‘Isko kaam mat do.’ Toh phir maine kaha, ‘Achcha? Nahi de rahe ho? Toh phir main picturon mein jaaunga’.
Speaking about his heated conversation with a big Television producer -- who had told him that he was a good actor but didn't have a great reputation - he said, "Maine usko bhi bol diya, ‘Sir, galat karoge, ladunga'."
The actor, who made film his Bollywood debut with 2010 horror movie 'Phoonk 2', said that he later 'met some good people' and realized that there was no need to fight. Amit decided to channel his anger into his craft and mellowed as he grew older.
On the work front, 'Kai Po Che!' actor Amit Sadh was last seen in Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'Breathe Into The Shadows'. He will be next seen in 'Yaara' with Shruti Haasan, Vidyut Jammwal, Vijay Varma, Kenny Basumatary and Sanjay Mishra. It is slated to open on Friendship Day, July 30.
The Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial is a Bollywood remake of the French film 'Gang Story'. The story of the film is set in North India, and is about the rise and fall of a group of four friends operating along the Indo-Nepal border.
He will also be seen in Vidya Balan's 'Shakuntala Devi', based on the life of Shakuntala, who is widely revered as the human computer for her innate ability to make incredibly complex calculations within seconds. Helmed and written by Anu Menon, the film is based on the life of Shakuntala, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, who will be seen playing the role of Shakuntala's daughter Anupama, along with Jisshu Sengupta.
