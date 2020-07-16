Amit Sadh was 'banned' from Television for being outspoken

'Breathe Into The Shadows' actor Amit Sadh made his acting debut with popular teen series 'Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr' and then transitioned into films. Amit, in a recent interview, spoke about why he moved to films and revealed that he was 'banned' from TV for his outspoken nature.

In an interview with BollywoodHungama he said, "I did not leave television to go to the movies. In television, they banned me. They called each other and said, ‘Isko kaam mat do.’ Toh phir maine kaha, ‘Achcha? Nahi de rahe ho? Toh phir main picturon mein jaaunga’.

Speaking about his heated conversation with a big Television producer -- who had told him that he was a good actor but didn't have a great reputation - he said, "Maine usko bhi bol diya, ‘Sir, galat karoge, ladunga'."

The actor, who made film his Bollywood debut with 2010 horror movie 'Phoonk 2', said that he later 'met some good people' and realized that there was no need to fight. Amit decided to channel his anger into his craft and mellowed as he grew older.