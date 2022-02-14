Amit Sadh gifts himself a swanky new bike worth nearly Rs 16.19 lakh

Amit Sadh joins the Ducati club of the Indian Film Industry by welcoming the luxuries bike to his garage. The brilliant actor posted a picture of him with the motorbike. He wrote, "Work hard and make dreams come true! (make your rides come thru)."

Amit Sadh further revealed that he had been dreaming about it for a long time. He wrote, "I have been waiting fr (for) this one fr (for) a while now." Meanwhile, industry folks have been flooding the comments section of the star with best wishes.

The coveted bike is Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE who's costs start at a whopping ₹16.19 Lakh. Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt, among others, own the swanky ride in the industry. And now joining the same league is Amit Sadh.

Apart from the same, Amit Sadh has also been making noise for his shoot in Leh. Rumours have it the new-age star is working on an exciting project. Meanwhile, he also has Breathe: Into The Shadows next season up on the horizon for a release.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 02:34 PM IST