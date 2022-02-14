Amid tax-evading controversy, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja mark Valentine's Day with heartfelt posts

Valentine's Day is finally here, and our star couple Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja is making sure to seize the special occasion.

On Monday morning, the two took to their respective Instagram handles and penned heartfelt posts for each other.

Sharing an adorable photograph with Anand, the 'Delhi 6' actor wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day. Nothing more important than love."

On the other hand, Anand dropped a string of his throwback images with Sonam. In all the pictures, we can see Sonam and Anand holding each other's hands.

"Forever. Everyday phenomenal," he captioned the post.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018 in a traditional wedding ceremony.

For those unversed, Anand Ahuja was reportedly ousted by international shipping company MyUS, for using doctored invoices, a bid which apparently used to avoid paying taxes and custom duty.

Sonam came out in support of her husband after he had tweeted against the shipping company.

In his concluding statement on Twitter, Anand wrote, "You should watch your baseless slandering- you were the ones that refused to validate PDF receipts & bank statements just so you could overcharge me and hold my goods longer to earn late fees."

"Anyways now have moved all items and closed my account. Gooooood riddance!" he added.

Sonam will be next seen in Shome Makhjia's directorial 'Blind'. She will be portraying the character of a visually impaired police officer.

She was last seen in the 2019 release 'The Zoya Factor'. She also had a cameo role in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's 'AK vs AK', which had released on Netflix in 2020.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 09:28 AM IST