Amid shortage, Kubbra Sait says 'leave it to Sonu Sood to vaccinate India'

Kubbra Sait's tweet comes at a time when COVID-19 cases hit an all-time high in India as the country 1,31,968 new cases and 780 deaths in the last 24 hours.

India is now the fourth-worst COVID-hit country worldwide after the number of active cases rose to 9,79,608. The death toll stood at 1,67,642, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

Amid a massive spike in COVID-19 cases in India, several states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand have complained about a shortage of coronavirus vaccine.

Several vaccination centres across Mumbai suspended inoculation on Friday morning due to a shortage of doses.

