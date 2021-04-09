Amid shortage, Kubbra Sait says 'leave it to Sonu Sood to vaccinate India'

Amid increase in COVID-19 cases across the country and reports of severe shortage of the vaccine, 'Sacred Games' actress Kubbra Sait has said that we should leave the task of vaccinating India to actor Sonu Sood.
Taking a jibe at Centre, Sait tweeted: "Leave it to Sonu Sood to vaccinate India. Cheers."
For the unversed, actor Sonu Sood catapulted to the national spotlight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes during the lockdown. He had launched an initiative to help reunite migrant workers who were stranded in Mumbai with their families in distant corners of the country.
While the government failed to help the immigrant workers amid the COVID-19 crisis, Sood emerged as a 'Messiah' and won hearts with his inspiring philanthropic work.
Kubbra Sait's tweet comes at a time when COVID-19 cases hit an all-time high in India as the country 1,31,968 new cases and 780 deaths in the last 24 hours.
India is now the fourth-worst COVID-hit country worldwide after the number of active cases rose to 9,79,608. The death toll stood at 1,67,642, the Health Ministry said on Friday.
Amid a massive spike in COVID-19 cases in India, several states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand have complained about a shortage of coronavirus vaccine.
Several vaccination centres across Mumbai suspended inoculation on Friday morning due to a shortage of doses.
(With inputs from agencies)
