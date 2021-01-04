Amid reports of I-T probe, Diljit Dosanjh shares 'Certificate of Appreciation' from Income Tax Dept

Not to mention, Diljit has been vocal about his support to the agitating farmers, urging the government to accept their demands.

"I want to urge the government to accept the demand of farmers. I would also like to urge the media to support us, these farmers are sitting peacefully with their demands, please show that and support us," Diljit had said, addressing the farmers and the media.

After addressing the crowd in Punjabi, Diljit shared his views in Hindi and said: "(I am) Talking in Hindi so you don't have to Google."

He urged the media to show how the farmers are sitting peacefully. "Show the reality. There is no khoon-kharaba (bloodshed)," he said.

"Muddon ko na bhatkaya jaye. Koi khoon kharabe ki baat (nahi ho rahi hai). Twitter aur bahut sari baatein hoti hain. Ghumate hain. Hum haath jodhke ke yeh vinti karte hain ke yeh hi dhikhaya jaaye, and yeh ke hum sab peaceful baithe hain (there are attempts to divert the issue. There is no violence. We request you to show that things are peaceful here)," he said.

The farmers protesting on the Delhi borders since November 26 are demanding the repeal of three new central farm laws. At least five rounds of talks between the farmer leaders and the Centre on the former's demands have remained inconclusive.

Diljit found popularity in Indian showbiz with his versatile roles in films like "Udta Punjab", "Phillauri" and "Soorma".

He was last seen in Abhishek Sharma's "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari" a comedy drama also featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Sheikh in lead roles.