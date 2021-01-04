Amid reports of I-T probe, Diljit Dosanjh shares 'Certificate of Appreciation' from Income Tax Dept

Popular singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who joined farmers protest at Singhu border in December and reportedly donated Rs 1 crore to purchase warm clothes for the lot, is now being probed by the Income Tax Department.
This comes after a complaint was filed by the Legal Rights Observatory (LRO) on December 27, which alleged that one company named Famous Std. Ltd. with a director named Mr Daljit Singh has similar records as the actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh.
Interestingly, both have similar birth month and year - January 1984, but it is unclear if they were born on the same day.
The complaint accused Diljit of illegally receiving funding from UK and Canada.
Reacting to the news of an I-T probe, Diljit shared an image of a certificate of appreciation bestowed upon him by the Ministry of Finance for his contribution towards building this great Nation.
He wrote, “Ah Lao Fadh Lao Mera PLATINUM CERTIFICATE “In Recognition of the Contribution Towards Building THIS GREAT NATION” Twitter Te Beh Ke Apne Aap Nu Desh Bhakt Dasan NAAL Tusi Desh Bhakt Ni Ban Jande.. Odey Lai Kam Karna Penda..”
Not to mention, Diljit has been vocal about his support to the agitating farmers, urging the government to accept their demands.
"I want to urge the government to accept the demand of farmers. I would also like to urge the media to support us, these farmers are sitting peacefully with their demands, please show that and support us," Diljit had said, addressing the farmers and the media.
After addressing the crowd in Punjabi, Diljit shared his views in Hindi and said: "(I am) Talking in Hindi so you don't have to Google."
He urged the media to show how the farmers are sitting peacefully. "Show the reality. There is no khoon-kharaba (bloodshed)," he said.
"Muddon ko na bhatkaya jaye. Koi khoon kharabe ki baat (nahi ho rahi hai). Twitter aur bahut sari baatein hoti hain. Ghumate hain. Hum haath jodhke ke yeh vinti karte hain ke yeh hi dhikhaya jaaye, and yeh ke hum sab peaceful baithe hain (there are attempts to divert the issue. There is no violence. We request you to show that things are peaceful here)," he said.
The farmers protesting on the Delhi borders since November 26 are demanding the repeal of three new central farm laws. At least five rounds of talks between the farmer leaders and the Centre on the former's demands have remained inconclusive.
Diljit found popularity in Indian showbiz with his versatile roles in films like "Udta Punjab", "Phillauri" and "Soorma".
He was last seen in Abhishek Sharma's "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari" a comedy drama also featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Sheikh in lead roles.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)