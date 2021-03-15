Amid reports of facing 3 years in jail over #MeToo allegations against Ali Zafar, Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi responds

Pakistani singer Meesha Shaafi on Monday responded to news reports which claimed that she has been awarded three years of jail term for levelling 'false allegations and causing irreparable damage to singer Ali Zafar's career'.
The actress' lawyer shared an official statement on Twitter saying that the news is false and no such verdict has been passed by the court yet.
"A fake news relating to the criminal defamation case instituted by Ali Zafar against several women including my client Meesha Shafi, is doing the rounds in social media," he wrote and called out a leading Indian daily for the report.
"It is ridiculous how the news media have jumped to spreading the fake news, misleading their viewers and readers by relying on an imagined reaction from my client to the imagined court verdict," the statement further added.
"Let there be no confusion that no such verdict has been passed by any court in Pakistan. In fact, the court has not even indicted any of the several men and women accused by Ali Zafar of spreading falsehood. Further, the delay so far has been caused by the prosecution which is evident from the fact that it took the adjudicating judge to pass strict orders for appearance of the prosecutor to submit the investigation report. We are confident that the prosecution's case cannot succeed. We would avail this opportunity to warn those who are misreporting at the behest of vested interests that we reserve the right to take legal action against them at appropriate occasion," it read.
Sharing it, the singer added: "Another day, another campaign spreading false information. Speaking up is WAY MORE EXHAUSTING than being groped. This is why we end up suffering in silence. Sending lots of love and solidarity to all who speak up. It’s hard!."
Shaafi had accused singer-actor Ali Zafar of sexual misconduct during the #MeeToo movement. Following the singer's allegations, Ali Zafar had filed a defamation case against her and eight other women.
