Amid reports of facing 3 years in jail over #MeToo allegations against Ali Zafar, Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi responds

Pakistani singer Meesha Shaafi on Monday responded to news reports which claimed that she has been awarded three years of jail term for levelling 'false allegations and causing irreparable damage to singer Ali Zafar's career'.

The actress' lawyer shared an official statement on Twitter saying that the news is false and no such verdict has been passed by the court yet.

"A fake news relating to the criminal defamation case instituted by Ali Zafar against several women including my client Meesha Shafi, is doing the rounds in social media," he wrote and called out a leading Indian daily for the report.

"It is ridiculous how the news media have jumped to spreading the fake news, misleading their viewers and readers by relying on an imagined reaction from my client to the imagined court verdict," the statement further added.