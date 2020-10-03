Amid protests over UP rapes, mom-to-be Anushka Sharma pens note on 'myopic vision' of male child seen as 'privilege'

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who's expecting her first child with husband Virat Kohli, on Saturday took to her Instagram to share a hard-hitting note about having a male child. Amid the ongoing protests over the Uttar Pradesh's Hatharas and Balrampur rape incidents, Sharma spoke about society's 'myopic vision' of male child being a 'priviledge'.
The 'Zero' actor took to her story and shared a note that read: "In our society having a male child is seen as a 'priviledge' Of course, it's no more privilege than having a girl child but the fact is that this so-called privilege has been viewed incorrectly and with an extremely myopic view.
The only 'privilege' is that one has the opportunity to raise a boy in a way that he respects a girl. That's your DUTY as a parent to society. So, don't think of it as a PRIVILEGE.
The gender of the child doesn’t make you privileged but it is actually the responsibility you owe to society to raise a boy so well that women feel safe and protected."
On Thursday, the actor-producer had expressed shock over Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur 'rape' incident, which followed close on heels of Hathras 'gang-rape'.
The 'Paatal Lok' producer had taken to her Instagram and said: "Barely any time has passed and we are hearing of another brutal rape!?! In which world do such monsters think they can do this to a young life," she wrote in her stories.
"This is beyond comprehension, so distressing! Is there any fear in the minds of such men? How do we as a society put fear in them and protect our women? #NoMercyForRapists #Balrampur," she added.
