Amid protests over UP rapes, mom-to-be Anushka Sharma pens note on 'myopic vision' of male child seen as 'privilege'

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who's expecting her first child with husband Virat Kohli, on Saturday took to her Instagram to share a hard-hitting note about having a male child. Amid the ongoing protests over the Uttar Pradesh's Hatharas and Balrampur rape incidents, Sharma spoke about society's 'myopic vision' of male child being a 'priviledge'.

The 'Zero' actor took to her story and shared a note that read: "In our society having a male child is seen as a 'priviledge' Of course, it's no more privilege than having a girl child but the fact is that this so-called privilege has been viewed incorrectly and with an extremely myopic view.

The only 'privilege' is that one has the opportunity to raise a boy in a way that he respects a girl. That's your DUTY as a parent to society. So, don't think of it as a PRIVILEGE.

The gender of the child doesn’t make you privileged but it is actually the responsibility you owe to society to raise a boy so well that women feel safe and protected."

