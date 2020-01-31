Amid plagiarism controversy, makers of 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' drop new teaser

The makers of 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' shared new posters of the horror film on Thursday. The spooky posters definitely triggered the excitement of fans. However, netizens were quick to point out that one of the posters looked a little too inspired, rather a blatant copy of Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Jallikattu'.

'Jallikattu' is a Malayalam language thriller that featured Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Santhy Balachandran and Sabumon Abdusamad. The film which was helmed by Lilo aka 'king of chaos', released in 2019.

After Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar took to their social media to share the posters of the film, netizens mocked the makers for copying the Malayalam language drama thriller's poster.

The poster in question is the one in which Kaushal is seen being held by many haunted hands.