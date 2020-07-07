Amid outrage over blind items about Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajeev Masand’s 2016 ‘Actors Roundtable’ goes viral

Renowned film critic Rajeev Masand has been on the receiving end of social media fury, ever since a thread on Twitter revealing his blind items on Sushant Singh Rajput went viral.

Now, Masand’s famous ‘Actors Roundtable’ from 2016, featuring the late actor, is doing rounds on social media.

Given the blind items that reveal a different tale, this segment featuring biggies like Shahid Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh, showed a different side of Rajeev’s interaction with Sushant.

Here, the two engaged in an intellectual rendezvous. Rajput, who garnered fame with ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Love Story’ joined in conversation about his journey as an actor in Bollywood.

When asked about an actor’s best shot moment and the idea of replicating it, Sushant said, “Every kind of research that you can do to sum your character it can lead you to a point, and the whole point of doing a film and performing is to find out what you don’t know. The relation between what you don’t know and where you start from what you know is what real acting is and you’re not aware of it and asked to do it again, you might not be able to do it in the next take because you were not aware and the absence of you is what makes it so interesting. “

Watch the full video below.