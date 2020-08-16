Amid ongoing controversy over 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', Kangana Ranaut's team targets Karan Johar

Earlier she had slammed the Janhvi Kapoor-starrer "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" via tweets posted by her team.

"All n all GS remains a petty film missing the larger picture and essence of a soldier's life, proving her opponents right who said we are here to protect Bharat Mata but you are here for equal opportunity, that's pretty much sums up the film in the end Gunjan wins not India.SAD," read one tweet.

"Also what is with reluctant desh bhakti, many times Gunjan says in the film 'I don't love my nation I just want to fly the plane' there was no arc to show she fell in love with the country n how she understood the real meaning of uniform!! All she says, 'papa won't let you down'."

It's not just Kangana, but also others who have attacked the film. A hashtag claiming Karan has insulted the Indian Air Force was trending on Twitter on Thursday.

Netizens trolled the filmmaker for the gender bias portrayed in the film, which is based on the first Indian Air Force woman pilot Gunjan Saxena, who was part of the 1999 Kargil conflict.