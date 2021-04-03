Amid night curfew, Ajay Devgn celebrates birthday with fans outside his Mumbai residence

Ajay who has delivered multiple blockbuster films is part of several franchises and has carved out a niche for himself through his diverse projects.

He can undoubtedly be termed as one of the most influential actors of Bollywood and has appeared in over a hundred Hindi films. In 2016, the actor was conferred with Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India, for his contribution to the world of Hindi cinema.

To commemorate his special day, the makers of his much-talked-about magnum opus 'RRR' unveiled a captivating motion poster featuring the first look of Ajay Devgn from the movie that is to release in multiple languages on October 13 this year.

Apart from 'RRR', Ajay will also be seen in 'Gangubai Kathiwadi'. This film marks his on-screen reunion with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali after two decades. Helmed by SLB, the film also stars Alia Bhatt. He also has 'Maidaan', 'Sooryavanshi', and 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' in his pipeline.

While talking about his upcoming movie 'The Big Bull' helmed by Kookie Gulati and co-produced by Anand Pandit, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma, the film is slated to stream exclusively for the subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium on April 8, 2021.

The film was earlier set to release in October 2020 but was delayed owing to the coronavirus-led pandemic. The makers then decided to go for a direct-to-OTT release.

The movie also stars Ileana D'Cruz, Sumit Vats, Ram Kapoor, Sohum Shah among many more.