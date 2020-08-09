Amid nepotism debate, Karan Johar's next film to star Anil, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani: Report

As Bollywood resumes its pending projects amid the COVID-19 pandemic, latest reports suggest that Dharma head honcho Karan Johar is coming up with a brand new project starring bigwigs of the film fraternity.

A report in TOI states that Johar has roped in Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani for a comedy flick.

“If all goes well, the film in question will go on floors in Mumbai in October or November,” reported the daily.

Both KJo and Kiara will reunite with ‘Good Newwz’ director Raj Mehta.

As for Varun, this will be his fifth collaboration with Dharma Productions.

Kiara had earlier starred alongside Varun in a special song in the multi-starrer film ‘Kalank’.

On the other hand Neetu, who lost her husband and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor will resume work after a long gap. She stayed away from the camera to take care of her ailing husband for the past couple of years.

Karan Johar has been receiving flak post the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The filmmaker has been MIA from social media, with his last post dedicated to Rajput.

Johar also un-followed many on Twitter, and is currently only following eight people.

Last month, Mumbai Police recorded the statement of Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, as part of their investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also confirmed that, if required, Johar will also be summoned for interrogation by the police.