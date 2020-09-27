Amid NCB probe in Bollywood drug nexus, Baba Ramdev asks Khans, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar to speak up

Amid the Narcotics Control Bureau's ongoing probe in the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood, Baba Ramdev has urged megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and others to speak up and 'have the guts to call out the wrong'. He also said that 'Bollywood needs to be cleaned now.'

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday recorded statements of Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in the drugs probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death and an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus. It also arrested Dharma Productions' executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad.

In an interview with Republic Bharat, the Yoga guru spoke about the drug menace and said that it is 'destroying country's youth' and if stars are indulging in drugs, they shouldn't be considered as idols.

He said, "Bollywood has destroyed the youth of this country, Bollywood needs to be cleaned now. If anybody consumes drugs then it is a crime. Whatever the truth is, it must come out."

Further talking about celebrities indulging in 'destructive addictions', he said, "Jaya Bachchan Ji, Amitabh Ji, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, everyone should come forward in this fight. The country is embroiled in this vicious cycle. Big stars should come forward in cleaning this mess. Silence will be considered as abetment. Please have the guts to call out the wrong."