Amid Katrina-Vicky's wedding, Kangana Ranaut has THIS to say about 'rich' actresses marrying younger men

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday lauded rich and successful leading ladies of the Hindi film industry for breaking stereotypes by marrying younger men.

This comes amid the ongoing wedding festivities of Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.

Recently, Kangana took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Growing up we heard so many stories of successful rich men marrying much younger women.....for women to be more successful than their husband was seen as a major crisis, forget marrying a younger man after a certain age marriage was impossible for women...nice to see rich, successful women, leading ladies of Indian Film Industry breaking the sexist norms...kudis to men and women both for redefining gender stereotypes."

Katrina, who joined the Hindi film industry at a very young age, was a star even before Vicky made his debut in 'Masaan'.

Vicky and Katrina may not have confirmed their relationship, but the two have often been spotted socialising at various gatherings, and events.

They have also been tight-lipped about their wedding. Their friends and family members have also not shared any details about their big day.

However, several media reports state that the actors will tie the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, 120 top Bollywood celebrities are reportedly expected to attend the wedding.

The wedding programmes are likely to be held between December 4 and December 12. The 'Sangeet' ceremony, which was reported to be held on December 7, will be followed by the 'Mehendi' ceremony the next day and a special reception will be held after the wedding ceremony on December 10.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 01:23 PM IST