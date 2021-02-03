Amid growing international support for agitating farmers, Karan, Akshay and others say 'India against propaganda'

Hours after the Ministry of External Affairs reacted sharply to comments by international pop star Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg and others on farmers' protests, Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, filmmaker Karan Johar and Suniel Shetty shared tweets on 'India against propaganda'.

Taking to their official Twitter handles, the Bollywood stars urged citizens to focus on the government's efforts to resolve the ongoing farmer crisis rather than paying attention to "half truths" and those "creating differences."

Sharing the MEA statement on Twitter, Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let's support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda"