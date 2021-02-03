Amid growing international support for agitating farmers, Karan, Akshay and others say 'India against propaganda'

Hours after the Ministry of External Affairs reacted sharply to comments by international pop star Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg and others on farmers' protests, Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, filmmaker Karan Johar and Suniel Shetty shared tweets on 'India against propaganda'.
Taking to their official Twitter handles, the Bollywood stars urged citizens to focus on the government's efforts to resolve the ongoing farmer crisis rather than paying attention to "half truths" and those "creating differences."
Sharing the MEA statement on Twitter, Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let's support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda"
Sharing the same hashtags, Ajay wrote, "Don’t fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. Its important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting."
Tagging Vice President BJP Mumbai Hitesh Jain, Suniel Shetty tweeted, "We must always take a comprehensive view of things, as there is nothing more dangerous than half truth. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda."
" We live in turbulent times and the need of the hour is prudence and patience at every turn. Let us together, make every effort we can to find solutions that work for everyone—our farmers are the backbone of India. Let us not let anyone divide us. #IndiaTogether," read filmmaker Karan Johar's tweet.
This comes after internastional celebrities like Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, Lilly Singh, Mia Khalifa, Amanda Cerny and others voiced their support to the ongoing farmers agitation while criticising the internet shutdown at the protest site.