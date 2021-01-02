Amid farmer protests, Diljit Dosanjh roped in for Ali Abbas Zafar's film on 1984 anti-Sikh riot?

Popular singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who headlined recently for extending his support to the ongoing farmer protests and his publicised Twitter war with actress Kangana Ranaut, is now reportedly being cast for Ali Abbas Zafar's film on 1984 Anti-Sikh riot.

Diljit, who was born in the same year is being considered for a period drama with Ali as the creator.

According to a report by Mid-Day, the makers plan to roll out the film next week.

"He was keen to kick-start the year with this film, and has been personally looking into the set-designing,” a source told the tabloid.

Also known as the 1984 Sikh Massacre, was a series of organised pogroms against Sikhs in India following the assassination of Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards.

Besides that, Ali is also working on his superhero film featuring Katrina Kaif.

Diljit found popularity in Indian showbiz with his versatile roles in films like "Udta Punjab", "Phillauri" and "Soorma".

"An actor is more than his ethnicity and his religion. A filmmaker, a director has to be convinced and should be able to envision someone in a role, regardless of Sikh or not Sikh, if the filmmaker feels you suit the role, then that's perfect," Diljit had earlier told IANS.

"I was always told that without a godfather in the industry it would be difficult for me to make a mark, but I always believed that if I made constant efforts, I would be successful. It would definitely take time, but I would be rewarded for my hard work," Diljit said while looking back at his journey, in an episode of Audible Suno's show "Kissa Khwaabon Ka".

"During my childhood, I only watched movies starring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra at home. I loved fight scenes. The only movies apart from these two stars that I watched were of Rajinder Kumar. I've always had a strong connection to hill stations and that's the reason I chose movies by Rajinder Kumar," he recalled.

"There was a point in my life when I didn't do anything except practise music. Working in a factory was my backup option," he added.

He asserted that it took a while for him to understand the business aspect of showbiz.

Diljit was last seen in Abhishek Sharma's "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari" a comedy drama also featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Sheikh in lead roles.