Amid coronavirus pandemic, Salman Khan has an important message against bigots

Salman Khan, who has currently isolated himself with certain family members at his Panvel farmhouse, took to social media, to share an important message amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actor used his handle to promote social distancing and urged his fans and followers to stay at home.
Khan shared an image where a Muslim man can be seen offering namaz at home. He captioned it as, "Setting examples... #IndiaFightsCorona"
This comes after the surge in outbreak as a result of the Tablighi Jamaat that took place a couple of weeks ago. Members of the congregation dispersed after the main event was held at Delhi that led to an increase in the spread of this virus, since they failed to maintain social distancing.
Salman Khan, who earlier financially supported 25,000 daily wage workers of the film industry amid the COVID-19 lockdown, has now provided ration facility to them.
Last week, Salman thanked people for staying indoors and shared two pictures, first showing Bada Qabaristan's (graveyard) gate which has been closed due to lockdown and the second was of an empty street in Mumbai. Shab-e-Barat is observed as a day of forgiveness or atonement in Islam and leads to congregations at graveyards and religious places.
Salman will next be seen in "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai". The film is directed by Prabhu Deva, who earlier called the shots on the Salman Khan films "Wanted" (2009) and "Dabangg 3" (2019). Salman and Disha were seen together in last year's "Bharat" will be the lead pair in this film.
"Radhe" is said to be a Bollywood remake of the 2017 Korean action thriller, "The Outlaws". The film casts Salman as a cop, and also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.
