Amid coronavirus outbreak, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and other B-town celebs attend Bunty Sajdeh's bash

The novel coronavirus and sheer panic around the pandemic isn't stopping the Bollywood celebrities from attending lavish parties. On Friday, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon and others attended Bunty Sajdeh's house party.

The house party was a starry affair as the who's who of B-town partied their way into the weekend. Seema Khan's brother Bunty threw the house party at his residence in Bandra.

Chunky Pandey with wife Bhavna, Amayra Dastur, Kim Sharma, Puneet Malhotra, Amrita Rao and Yuvraj Singh were the others who attended the bash.

'Guilty'actress Akansharajan Kapoor also arrived at the bash after making her red carpet debut at Zee Cine Awards.

Check out the pictures here: