Amid coronavirus, 'Mom' actress Sajal Ali gets married in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Actress Sajal Ali, who impressed Bollywood fans playing late Sridevi's daughter in the revenge thriller "Mom", got married here to longtime beau Ahad Raza Mir.

Amid coronavirus, 'Mom' actress Sajal Ali gets married in Abu DhabiThe rasm-e-henna (henna ceremony) was held at the Emirates Palace Hotel.

Sajal and Ahad have both posted first photographs from their wedding on Instagram, and fans are excited.