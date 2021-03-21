Amid controversy over former Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's letter to CM Thackeray, Kangana takes a dig at Maha govt

After the allegations of corruption levelled against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to take a dig at the Maharashtra government.

Kangana reacted to a news piece about former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh's allegations in the Sachin Vaze case and tweeted: "When I called out corruption and ill administration of Maharashtra government I faced so much abuses, threats, criticism I retaliated but when my loyalty for my beloved city was questioned I cried silently. When they illegally demolished my house many cheered and celebrated."