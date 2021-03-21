Amid controversy over former Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's letter to CM Thackeray, Kangana takes a dig at Maha govt

After the allegations of corruption levelled against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to take a dig at the Maharashtra government.
Kangana reacted to a news piece about former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh's allegations in the Sachin Vaze case and tweeted: "When I called out corruption and ill administration of Maharashtra government I faced so much abuses, threats, criticism I retaliated but when my loyalty for my beloved city was questioned I cried silently. When they illegally demolished my house many cheered and celebrated."
"In coming days they will be fully exposed, today I stand vindicated, hence it is proven in my brave Rajputana blood flows the loyalty and true love for the land that feeds me and my family. I am a true desh bhakt not haramkhor #MahaVasooliAghadi #AnilDeshmukh #ParambirSingh," she added in another tweet.
For the unversed, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) last year demolished parts of Kangana's office located in Mumbai's Bandra, citing illegal construction.
The demolition work was stopped midway after a stay order from Bombay High Court on September 9.
Amid her tussle with BMC and after Ranaut's critical remarks on Mumbai -- equating the 'City of Dreams' with ‘Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had called her 'haramkhor' on live television.