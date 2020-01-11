Amid JNU protests, Akshay Kumar shares his favourite avocado on toast recipe

As the film fraternity continues to be divided over JNU protests, Akshay Kumar, who has stayed mum all this while, returned to social media with his favourite avocado on toast recipe among other healthy treats.
Akshay took to his Instagram and posted enjoying a nutritious platter, urging fans to eat healthy. He wrote, “Eating clean is not an option but a way of life for me. Here’s a glimpse at what made me spring into action this morning
Sharing how you can also make my favourite avocado on toast and my chia pudding. It’s healthy, tasty, and keeps you full for hours, not to mention high in protein *Avocado on toast*
Mash a ripe avocado.
Add little olive oil, I like to add Rapeseed oil to it.
Add a pinch of Himalayan Pink Salt, & a dash of chaat masala if you like things flavoursome.
Spread the mashed avocado on two slices of toasted barley bread or any multigrain bread."
While Akshay’s post is in support of his wife’s social media programme, it draws humour considering how avocado has been quite the hot topic on the political scenario as well.
For those unversed, last year, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was asked by an MP if she ate onions quoting the rise in prices, to which she said "I belong to a family which does not eat onion and garlic."
This led to a jibe from P Chidamabram – who’s enjoying a breath of fresh air after 106 days in Tihar jail – who couldn’t resist taking a dig at her.
"I thought the Finance Minister said yesterday she does not eat onions, she is not bothered... What does she eat? Does she eat avocado? She does not eat onions," Chidambaram told media.
Besides Akshay, cricket god Sachin Tendulkar also chose to stay out of the commotion and instead shared how he like his Vada Pav.
Meanwhile, a chunk of Bollywood celebs and filmmakers are front lining in condemning the violence that took place in JNU campus, and led to several students and teachers getting injured. They are indeed serving as ideal examples of how stardom and the platform should be put to good use.
