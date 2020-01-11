Amid JNU protests, Akshay Kumar shares his favourite avocado on toast recipe

As the film fraternity continues to be divided over JNU protests, Akshay Kumar, who has stayed mum all this while, returned to social media with his favourite avocado on toast recipe among other healthy treats.

Akshay took to his Instagram and posted enjoying a nutritious platter, urging fans to eat healthy. He wrote, “Eating clean is not an option but a way of life for me. Here’s a glimpse at what made me spring into action this morning

Sharing how you can also make my favourite avocado on toast and my chia pudding. It’s healthy, tasty, and keeps you full for hours, not to mention high in protein *Avocado on toast*

Mash a ripe avocado.

Add little olive oil, I like to add Rapeseed oil to it.

Add a pinch of Himalayan Pink Salt, & a dash of chaat masala if you like things flavoursome.

Spread the mashed avocado on two slices of toasted barley bread or any multigrain bread."