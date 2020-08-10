Amid all the chaos, Ankita Lokhande has two new reasons to be happy; deets inside

Actress Ankita Lokhande has been mourning the demise of her ex-boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The 35-year-old dated Sushant for almost six years, after meeting him on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's television show 'Pavitra Rishta'. After the actor's tragic death, Ankita was among few celebs who visited the actor’s family to offer condolences. She has also been making headlines for her explosive revelations during her interview with Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami. On Sunday, Sanjay Raut had said that Ankita Lokhande and Rajput's breakup should be investigated and that it should be in the public domain. Amid all the chaos, it seems like Ankieta has found two new reasons to be happy.
On Monday, the actress took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with the new members of her family. Tagging her boyfriend Vicky Jain and a few others from his family, she wrote: "Our family rejoices - a new life's begun. Our circle is richer with the birth of these twins. Welcome Abeer and Abeera."
For the unversed, Ankita and Sushant Singh Rajput parted ways back in 2016. She reportedly had a hard time getting over the relationship, but eventually found a companion in friend Vicky Jain. Ankita Lokhande and her boyfriend Vicky Jain are ready to take their relationship to the next level. The latter had proposed the actress last year in July.
During the release of Manikarnika when Ankita was about her marriage plans, she told a leading entertainment website, “If it happens, I will let you know and invite you for the wedding. I can’t say anything right now, but there are no such plans, yet. I am just focusing on work at the moment.”
Speaking about Vicky, she continued, “He is a very nice guy. He is a businessman from Bilaspur. Yes, I am in love and you will get to know about it when the time is right.”
