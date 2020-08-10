Amid all the chaos, Ankita Lokhande has two new reasons to be happy; deets inside

Actress Ankita Lokhande has been mourning the demise of her ex-boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The 35-year-old dated Sushant for almost six years, after meeting him on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's television show 'Pavitra Rishta'. After the actor's tragic death, Ankita was among few celebs who visited the actor’s family to offer condolences. She has also been making headlines for her explosive revelations during her interview with Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami. On Sunday, Sanjay Raut had said that Ankita Lokhande and Rajput's breakup should be investigated and that it should be in the public domain. Amid all the chaos, it seems like Ankieta has found two new reasons to be happy.

On Monday, the actress took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with the new members of her family. Tagging her boyfriend Vicky Jain and a few others from his family, she wrote: "Our family rejoices - a new life's begun. Our circle is richer with the birth of these twins. Welcome Abeer and Abeera."