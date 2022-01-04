Ameesha Patel dating Congress leader Ahmed Patel's son Faisal? Here's what the actress has to say

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel, who is all set to return to the big screen with the sequel of ‘Gadar’, was recently rumoured to be dating Congress leader Ahmed Patel's son Faisal Patel.

The reason? Ameesha took to Twitter and posted a series of pictures to wish Faisal on his birthday. She wrote, “Happy Birthday my darling Faisal Patel, love you, have a good year."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Quote-tweeting, Faisal commented, “Thank you, Ameesha. I’m formally proposing in public. Will you marry me?”

Faisal’s tweet however set tongues wagging on the internet and many speculated that the two were allegedly dating. Eventually, he deleted it.

Reacting to the same, Ameesha told ETimes that they are just friends and nothing more than that.

Calling the rumours hilarious, Ameesha said that the two have been friends for years and the proposal was an inside joke.

“I am not interested in being in a relationship right now,” she asserted.

When asked about Faisal deleting the tweet, Ameesha said that he shouldn’t have so she could reply in her style. However, he did so after he started getting calls for the same.

She concluded by saying that celebs can’t even joke in public.

2022 is surely going to be entertaining for movie buffs as Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer 'Gadar 2' is scheduled to release this year.

The upcoming project is a sequel to the 2001 released hit film of the same name. Helmed by Anil Sharma, 'Gadar' is a period-action drama set in 1947, the time of partition in India.

It mainly revolves around Tara Singh (portrayed by Sunny), a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, who falls in love with Sakina (portrayed by Ameesha), a Muslim girl hailing from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan. Late Amrish Puri was also a part of the first installment.

'Gadar 2' will also star Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role alongside Sunny and Ameesha. Utkarsh had played the role of Sunny and Ameesha's son in the first part.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 09:18 AM IST