Amazon Prime to co-produce Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu'

The OTT giants Amazon Prime are foraying into film production, and the first film to be co-produced by the banner is the Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu. Amazon Prime Video India tweeted the news on their official account on Wednesday.

"So excited to announce our first co-production -- #RamSetu -- a film which is a bridge between generations past, present and future! Looking forward to bringing this story to y'all with an exemplary cast and dream team! @akshaykumar @Asli_Jacqueline @Nushrratt @Abundantia_Ent," the tweet read.