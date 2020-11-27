Amalgamation of two Indias: That’s what Priyanka Chopra says about her upbringing

Mumbai: Global icon and Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas says her upbringing has played a crucial role in shaping her personality.

"I am a product of traditional India and its ancient wisdom, and modern India and its urban bustle. My upbringing was always an amalgamation of the two Indias and, just as much, of East and West," she said.

The actress is gearing up for her upcoming Netflix release The White Tiger along with Rajkummar Rao, and Robert Rodriguez's superhero film We Can Be Heroes. Priyanka's memoir, Unfinished: A Memoir, is all set to release in January 2021.

Priyanka has also started preparation for her next romantic drama, tentatively titled Text For You, co-starring Grammy-winner Celine Dion and actor Sam Heughan. Through her Instagram Stories, Priyanka also that she will start shooting for the project on Friday. She shared several pictures from her prep mode, in which she is seen getting her hair and nails done before she begins work.

Written and directed by Jim Strouse, the film is an English remake of the German-language film "SMS Fur Dich", based on Sofie Cramer's novel. According to the storyline, Priyanka's character is a heartbroken woman who has just lost her fiance. In her attempt to send constant messages to her fiance's old number, she will connect with a man across town suffering from a similar heartbreak. Celine Dion's music aims at connecting the two and give them the courage to take a second shot at love.