'Always maintained we should wait for facts to emerge': Ajay Devgn opens up on JNU violence

Ajay Devgn on Friday said people should wait for "proper facts to emerge" before commenting on any matter after Delhi Police released pictures of nine suspects in the JNU violence case.

The police have said that one of the suspects was JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, who was injured in an attack by a masked mob inside the Jawarharlal Nehru University campus on January 5.

Taking to Twitter, Ajay said people should further the spirit of peace and brotherhood.

"I have always maintained that we should wait for proper facts to emerge. I appeal to everyone- let us further the spirit of peace and brotherhood, not derail it either consciously or carelessly," he posted.