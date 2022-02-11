'Already married to Ranbir Kapoor in my head': Alia Bhatt

Bollywood's power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are much-loved and their fans have been eagerly waiting for the duo to tie the knot. In an interview of Ranbir dated back to 2020, he is heard saying that had the pandemic not occurred, he would have married Alia by now.

Reacting to this statement, Alia in an interview with NDTV said that she is already married to Ranbir. She further said that whenever the wedding will happen, it will work out in a beautiful way. The actress laughed and added that she is already married to Ranbir in her head for a long time.

Alia and Ranbir made their relationship public when they attended Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018 as a couple. Since then, they have been spotted together at events and parties. Alia has been pictured visiting the Kapoor bungalow with Ranbir and his mother Neetu Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the two will be seen in 'Brahmastra'. The motion poster was launched in December 2021 and it left fans excited for the film. Currently, Alia is promoting her film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. It will hit the theatres on February 25, 2022.

