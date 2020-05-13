Alphonso vs Safeda - Mira Kapoor unleashes 'mango war' on social media

After showing off her culinary skills with a homemade Nutella chocolate cake with mangoes, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput took to Instagram to unleash a 'Mango' war. The starwife took to the photo-sharing app and revealed her favoourite variety of the king of fruits. While a few users agreed to Mira, her mother-in-law Nelima Azeem had her own favourite.
Mira shared a picture that read: " Safedas are better than Alphonsos. Let the Mango Wars begin."
In the caption, she wrote, "My favourite is still Langda. #minority ? #itsanorthindianthing."
Netizens took to the comments section and reacted to the post. Shahid Kapoor's mother Neelima Azeem commented, "Chausas and daseris for me."
While a user wrote, "Mine too langda is divine...each bite take me to another place. People from north region have a thing for langda variety !!"
On Tuesday, Mira had shared a picture of her homemade chocolate cake, topped with mangoes. She captioned it: "Why put a cherry on top when you can have mangoes. Nutella Chocolate cake with Mangoes #homemade"
Meanwhile, Shahid took to his Instagram and posted a hilarious video of himself. In the video, he can be heard saying, "Quarantine is so much fun," in a funny accent. He captioned it: "Entering quarantine phase 4 be like . . @mira.kapoor can’t deal no more with me.”
Mira dropped into the comments section and wrote, "you actually posted this ridiculous video."
Check out the video here:
On the work front, like many other movie productions, the shoot of 'Jersey' has been put on hold from March onwards, owing to the coronavirus crisis. The initial shooting of the flick was held in Chandigarh last year in December. 'Jersey' is a Hindi-remake of a Telugu film of the same name helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The Telugu version received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike.
'Jersey' revolves around a father named Arjun (Nani), a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties because of his desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfill his son's wish of an Indian jersey as a gift. How he makes it big despite being limited by his age forms the essence of the story.
