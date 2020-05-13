Alphonso vs Safeda - Mira Kapoor unleashes 'mango war' on social media

After showing off her culinary skills with a homemade Nutella chocolate cake with mangoes, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput took to Instagram to unleash a 'Mango' war. The starwife took to the photo-sharing app and revealed her favoourite variety of the king of fruits. While a few users agreed to Mira, her mother-in-law Nelima Azeem had her own favourite.

Mira shared a picture that read: " Safedas are better than Alphonsos. Let the Mango Wars begin."

In the caption, she wrote, "My favourite is still Langda. #minority ? #itsanorthindianthing."