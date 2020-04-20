Alok Nath's lipsync videos to Justin Bieber's Yummy and other latest tracks will make you ROFL!

If there's one thing that's helping people cope during the COVID-19 lockdown, it is the hilarious memes and videos that are doing the rounds of the internet. A new trend that's going viral on social media is the Alok Nath lip sync battle and the videos will leave you in splits!
People have been sharing edited versions of Alok Nath and Reema Lagoo's iconic track 'Aaj Humaare Dil Mein', from Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit starrer 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!'. From Justin Bieber's Yummy to 'Main Hoon Na's Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal, check out these hilarious edits:
Sooraj Barjatya's 1994 romantic drama 'Hum Aapke Hai Koun..!' featured Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. The blockbuster film has its separate fan base and is one of the most loved movies from the 90's. The movie that revolved around Salman and Madhuri's love story also featured Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Alok Nath, Reema Laagoo and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.
Maye Ni Maye, Didi Tera Devar Deewana and Mausam Ka Jaadu are some of the other iconic tracks from the movie.
