Alok Nath's lipsync videos to Justin Bieber's Yummy and other latest tracks will make you ROFL!

If there's one thing that's helping people cope during the COVID-19 lockdown, it is the hilarious memes and videos that are doing the rounds of the internet. A new trend that's going viral on social media is the Alok Nath lip sync battle and the videos will leave you in splits!

People have been sharing edited versions of Alok Nath and Reema Lagoo's iconic track 'Aaj Humaare Dil Mein', from Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit starrer 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!'. From Justin Bieber's Yummy to 'Main Hoon Na's Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal, check out these hilarious edits: