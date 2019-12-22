When Mariah Carey crooned the above song in her sexy style, it became a rage! Bollywood’s brightest share what they’re hoping for in their Christmas stockings…
“All I want for Christmas is… Peace in the country.”
— Vidya Balan
“Santa dear, I've been an angel all year… I don't want diamonds or yachts.
All I want is to do WAR 2!”
— Waluscha De Sousa
“All I want for Christmas is… the India I grew up in.
— Arshad Warsi
“All I want for Christmas is… a long list actually… a greener, healthier and more environment-friendly planet.”
— Raveena Tandon
“All I want for Christmas is… Peace, happiness, harmony all around and respect for each other.”
— Gulshan Grover
