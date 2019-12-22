Bollywood

Updated on

All I want for Christmas

By FPJ Bureau

All I want for Christmas

When Mariah Carey crooned the above song in her sexy style, it became a rage! Bollywood’s brightest share what they’re hoping for in their Christmas stockings…

“All I want for Christmas is… Peace in the country.”

— Vidya Balan

“Santa dear, I've been an angel all year… I don't want diamonds or yachts.

All I want is to do WAR 2!”

All I want for Christmas

— Waluscha De Sousa

“All I want for Christmas is… the India I grew up in.

All I want for Christmas

— Arshad Warsi

“All I want for Christmas is… a long list actually… a greener, healthier and more environment-friendly planet.”

All I want for Christmas

— Raveena Tandon

“All I want for Christmas is… Peace, happiness, harmony all around and respect for each other.”

All I want for Christmas

— Gulshan Grover

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in