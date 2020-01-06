All about the good times and tan lines: Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan are back in the bay from Maldives vacay

Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are back in Mumbai from vacationing in the exotic islands. The Pataudi siblings were spotted at the airport on Monday, being all smiles and flaunting their tan lines.

The 'Simba' actress who was making the internet drool over her vacation pictures from Maldives' clear blue waters is back in town. She enjoyed the Maldivian sea and giving her company was her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother, Amrita Singh.

The 'Kedarnath' actress who has been flaunting her perfect beach body on Instagram made heads turns at the airport. Sara Ali Khan was spotted wearing an orange crop top and hot denim shorts.