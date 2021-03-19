Alka Yagnik Birthday Special: From 'Tip Tip Barsa' to 'Lal Dupatta,' Top 10 songs by the soulful singer

Born on March 20, 1966, Alka Yagnik turns 55. The legendary playback singer has had an illustrious career in Bollywood spanning over three decades.

Alka Yagnik was born in a Gujrati family to Dharmendra Shankar and Shubha, who was a singer as well. Alka is a seven-time winner from a record of 36 nominations of the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer, a two-time recipient of the National Film Award as well as several other music awards and honours.

Alka's first song was for film Payal ki Jhankaar which was released in 1980. She is now the 3rd topmost female playback singer after Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhonsle who has sung maximum number of female solos in her Bollywood career. She has sung 20,000 plus songs in over 1000 films.

Yagnik married Shillong based businessman Neeraj Kapoor back in 1989 and has been blessed with a daughter named Syesha. Alka has acknowledged veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar as her inspiration. The playback singer credits her mother as her first guru.

Here are the top 10 songs by the legendary playback singer.

Dil Laga Liya- Dil Hai Tumhaara