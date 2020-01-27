Alia sends a bouquet to Kangana for Padma Shri; internet lauds her gesture

Kangana Ranaut has recently been conferred to a Padma Shri Award along with Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, and Adnan Sami. The Panga actress took to her social media to share a heartfelt video message for being awarded with the fourth highest civilian award in the country. However, apart from this news, the internet is lauding Alia Bhatt for her sweet gesture towards Kangana Ranaut.
After Kangana Ranaut’s comments on Alia Bhatt’s acting in Gully Boy, the netizens were expecting a cold war between the two actresses. However, Alia Bhatt has put the rumours to rest as she has sent across a bouquet of flowers to congratulate her on winning Padma Shri. Rangoli Chandel took to her Twitter to share a picture of the card that Alia sent across with the bouquet, take a look at it.
Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)