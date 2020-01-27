Alia sends a bouquet to Kangana for Padma Shri; internet lauds her gesture

After Kangana Ranaut’s comments on Alia Bhatt’s acting in Gully Boy, the netizens were expecting a cold war between the two actresses. However, Alia Bhatt has put the rumours to rest as she has sent across a bouquet of flowers to congratulate her on winning Padma Shri. Rangoli Chandel took to her Twitter to share a picture of the card that Alia sent across with the bouquet, take a look at it.