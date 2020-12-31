Alia-Ranbir and Deepika-Ranveer enjoy Tiger Safari, Rajasthani food in Ranthambore vacay

Bollywood love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are enjoying their vacation at the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan.

The couples took a safari on Wednesday and on Thursday and were thrilled to spot tigers.

Alia, Ranbir, and their families took the safari on Wednesday morning and went to zone 3 and zone 4 of the tiger reserve where they spotted tiger Arrowhead and tigress Riddhi.

Ranbir’s brother-in-law Bharat shared pictures and videos from their safari.

They went on a safari on Thursday morning too, roaming around the Ganesh Dham and Singh Dwar areas for tiger sightings.