Alia-Ranbir and Deepika-Ranveer enjoy Tiger Safari, Rajasthani food in Ranthambore vacay

Bollywood love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are enjoying their vacation at the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan.
The couples took a safari on Wednesday and on Thursday and were thrilled to spot tigers.
Alia, Ranbir, and their families took the safari on Wednesday morning and went to zone 3 and zone 4 of the tiger reserve where they spotted tiger Arrowhead and tigress Riddhi.
Ranbir’s brother-in-law Bharat shared pictures and videos from their safari.
They went on a safari on Thursday morning too, roaming around the Ganesh Dham and Singh Dwar areas for tiger sightings.
Deepika and Ranveer took the safari in the evening and enjoyed antics of tigress Riddhi.
Alia, her sister Shaheen, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor and mother Neetu Kapoor have been sharing photos from their vacation.
Alia shared a photo on Wednesday night from the family’s bonfire dinner where they tasted Rajasthani cuisine.
In the photo Alia is seen wearing a pink dress, a trench coat and a white beanie. She is holding a drink in her hand and she captioned the post, “And to whatever lies ahead of us.. cheers!”. Ranbir can be seen partially in the frame, sitting in shadowy background.
Shaheen shared a photo on of her and Alia wearing blue sunglasses and broad smiles. Ranbir’s sister RIddhima shared a photo of herself with her mother Neetu Singh and Alia.
Riddhima shared a video with Neetu Singh and a selfie with Soni Razdan.
Ranbir and Alia along with their families and Ranveer and Deepika are in Ranthambore to ring in the New Year. The stars are soaking up the sun and enjoying the natural surroundings of the tiger reserve.
Former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin also arrived in Ranthambore National Park with his family on Wednesday.
The former cricketer had a narrow escape as his car turned turtle after a tyre burst on the Kota mega highway near Soorwal town.
Azhar and his family who are staying at the Aman-i-Khas hotel will also celebrate the New Year in Ranthambore.
Ranbir and Alia and their families are also staying at the plush Aman-i-Khas while Ranveer and Deepika are booked at the luxurious Vanyavilas Wildlife Resort.
Ranbir and Alia have been dating for two years and are expected to tie the knot this year. In a recent interview, Ranbir had said that he and Alia would have been married had it not been for the Covid pandemic.
